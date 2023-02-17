Kashmir Holds Capacity Building Program for Pediatric Mental Health Doctors

Srinagar, MINA – Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience, Kashmir (IMHANS-K) Department of Child Psychiatry organized a capacity building program for Pediatricians on Child and Adolescent Mental Health.

The activity was organized in collaboration with the Kashmir Health Service Directorate under the “Waliv Kath Karaw” initiative. This was quoted from Kashmir Life on Friday.

According to the statement, more than 50 Pediatricians and Medical Officers from different districts of the Kashmir valley joined the programme.

The team of informants from the IMHANS Child Psychiatry Department consisted of Dr Majid Shafi, Dr Abrar Ahmad, Dr Bilal Ahmad and Psychologist Jagmeet Singh.

The presenters trained participants on the overall paradigm of child mental health, especially the psychiatric approach, learning disabilities, hyperactivity approach and building referral pathways for the better interest of children’s mental health.

Dr Zaid Wani, Head of Child Psychiatry at IMHANS-K, said, with a program like this, pediatricians who are frontline doctors in child care, can play an important role better, and are able to provide mental health services for children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)