Select Language

Latest
-343 min. agoShaykh Mahmoud Anbar: Three Ways to Free Al-Aqsa
-332 min. agoImaam Yakhsyallah: Glorify the Month of Ramadan
-7 min. agoThousands of Visitors Flooded the Sya'ban Bazaar 1444 H Al-Fatah Cileungsi
33 min. agoUkhuwah Islamiyah Creates A Life of Harmony and Peace
4 hours agoNigerian Ulama: Media Plays a Role in Raising Public Awareness of the Importance of Sharia Economics
Slideshow

Kashmir Delegation Reports Human Rights Violations in the Territory to the UN Correspondents Association

Geneva, MINA – The Kashmir delegation at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council conveyed that there were human rights violations in Kashmir, at a meeting with members of the UN Correspondents Association (ACANU) as well as several local journalists at the UN Building Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

The delegation informed about the existence of worrying human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under Indian rule, Pakistan Today reports.

The delegation consisting of academics, political activists and analysts informed ACANU members and other participants about how India has snatched civil liberties and other fundamental rights from the oppressed people of Kashmir.

“This is especially after the revocation of the special status of Indian-controlled areas in August 2019,” said Altaf Wani, head of the delegation.

India blatantly denies any such violations.

In response, ACANU President Tamer Aboalenin and his colleagues expressed their concern over the situation expressed by the Kashmir delegation.

ACANU also promised to highlight it, in accordance with the UN mechanism. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news