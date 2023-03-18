Kashmir Delegation Reports Human Rights Violations in the Territory to the UN Correspondents Association

Geneva, MINA – The Kashmir delegation at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council conveyed that there were human rights violations in Kashmir, at a meeting with members of the UN Correspondents Association (ACANU) as well as several local journalists at the UN Building Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

The delegation informed about the existence of worrying human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under Indian rule, Pakistan Today reports.

The delegation consisting of academics, political activists and analysts informed ACANU members and other participants about how India has snatched civil liberties and other fundamental rights from the oppressed people of Kashmir.

“This is especially after the revocation of the special status of Indian-controlled areas in August 2019,” said Altaf Wani, head of the delegation.

India blatantly denies any such violations.

In response, ACANU President Tamer Aboalenin and his colleagues expressed their concern over the situation expressed by the Kashmir delegation.

ACANU also promised to highlight it, in accordance with the UN mechanism. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)