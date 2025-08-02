SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

KAI Completes Evacuation of Derailed Argo Bromo Anggrek Train in Subang

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

20 Views

Airport train passes at Klender Station when conducting a test.

 

Cirebon, MINA – PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Operational Area (Daop) 3 Cirebon has completed the evacuation of the Argo Bromo Anggrek train series that derailed at the Pegaden Baru Subang Station yard in Subang, West Java.

“The evacuation of the five affected cars was completed at 07:09 a.m. Western Indonesian Time,” said Muhibbuddin, Public Relations Manager of PT KAI Daop 3 Cirebon, in Cirebon on Saturday.

He stated that the evacuated series consisted of one generator car, two compartments, and two executive cars. According to him, the entire series was taken to the Balai Yasa Manggarai maintenance facility for further inspection and repair.

Muhibbuddin explained that the evacuation involved a technical team from several regions, including Balai Yasa Tegal, Yogyakarta, Manggarai, as well as the Bandung Train Depot and the Cipinang Locomotive Depot. The involvement of this joint team was intended to expedite the handling process after the incident.

After the evacuation was completed, KAI immediately began repairing the damaged railway track, with an estimated repair time of about 2.5 hours. He confirmed that the track has now been restored and is once again passable.

Muhibbuddin mentioned that as a result of the incident, nine trains were delayed and 43 trains had to be rerouted to avoid the location. In addition, 54 trains were canceled due to the disruption on the northern line. This policy was implemented to ensure travel safety and facilitate the evacuation process.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” he said.

KAI also expressed appreciation and gratitude to all agencies and local communities who were involved in supporting the evacuation process.

He added that the cause of the derailment is still under investigation by the technical team, along with the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT).

“We urge affected customers who wish to cancel or reschedule their tickets to visit the cancellation counter at the departure station immediately,” he added. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagArgo Bromo KAI

