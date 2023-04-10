Jordan Urges an End to Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, MINA – Jordan has warned that Israel’s ongoing violation of the historical and legal status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem could lead to catastrophic consequences.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said in a written statement that recent Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque violate the sanctity of the holy places and the right of Muslims to perform their religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan, WAFA reported.

Israel’s assault on worshipers and forcibly expelling them from the mosque in preparation for major raids will lead to more tensions and violence, for which “everyone will pay,” Majali warned.

Tensions have gone high across the occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and forcibly removed worshippers last week.

Al-Aqsa is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, and is particular importance for Muslim worshiper during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)