Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador, Protests Al-Aqsa Mosque Raid by Ben-Gvir

Amman, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan on Tuesday summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman to deliver a protest note against the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

As quoted from Wafa on Wednesday, Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sinan Al-Majali stated, the Israeli Ambassador was asked to immediately submit the letter of protest to his government, which emphasized that Israel as an occupying power, must comply with its obligations in accordance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law, regarding the occupied city of Jerusalem and its sanctity, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is blessed with a total area of ​​144 dunums, is a place of pure worship for Muslims.

The protest note called on the Israeli government to end all actions aimed at unacceptable interference in the affairs of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and stated, the Jerusalem Waqf and the Administration of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are the legal authorities with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs. mosque.

The protest note also warns that the continued violations and attacks on the sanctity warn of further escalation and are a dangerous trend that must be stopped immediately. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)