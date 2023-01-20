Jordan Hosts International Conference on Restorative Justice

Dead Sea, MINA – More than 200 public prosecutors and justice experts from Arab nations and Europe are taking part in an international conference in Jordan.

Organized by the Jordanian Judicial Council, in cooperation with the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the event is the first of its kind for the country, Arab News reported.

It is being held at the King Hussein Convention Center in the Dead Sea under the title “Restorative Justice in Modern Criminal Policy.”

The three-day conference aims to ease the transition to modern criminal justice and brings together public prosecutors from Jordan and other Arab countries, as well as experts in restorative justice and representatives of organizations from around the world.

It will feature discussions on the various challenges of introducing restorative justice and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Restorative justice is the process by which there is communication between those harmed by crime or conflict and those responsible for it.

Inaugurating the event on behalf of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazou said he hoped the conference and its research papers would “help develop future criminal policies in our countries.”

Chief Attorney General Yousef Thiabat said the Public Prosecution Office chose restorative justice as its main topic to keep pace with modern criminal policies.

NAUSS President Abdelmajeed Al-Banyan said the conference was born out of an agreement signed with Jordan’s public prosecutors to exchange expertise on the “important subject of restorative justice.”(T/R3/RE1)

