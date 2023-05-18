Jordan Denounce Provocative Flags March at Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – Jordan today, Thursday, denounced the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish extremists, including members of the Israeli government and parliament, as well as the flags march planned for today in the Old City of Jerusalem, stressing that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said in a statement that the ongoing storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the extremist settlers’ provocative actions amount to a flagrant violation of international law, as well as of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities, warning of a deterioration in the situation in light of allowing the provocative flags march in occupied Jerusalem, stressing that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory and Israel has no sovereignty over the city and its holy sites.

He emphasized that the walled holy compound, which covers a total area of 144 dunums, is a solely Muslim place of worship, and that the Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department is the body with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of the compound and organize entry to it, demanding that Israel, as the occupying power, immediately cease all efforts to alter the legal and historical status quo in the holy compound.

More than 800 Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque early on Thursday, ahead of the annual so-called “flag day” march by Orthodox Jews and Jewish settlers, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported as quoted by The Palestine Chronicle.

Ministers in the far-right government and Israeli lawmakers were among those who carried out the intrusion.

According to WAFA, US-born former Knesset member, Rabbi Yehuda Glick, led one settler group, which included far-right Israeli minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

The move came hours before the planned so-called ‘Flag March’, which will see thousands of Jewish settlers provocatively parade through the Old City’s Muslim Quarter. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)