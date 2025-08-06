SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

UNRWA prepares 4,000 humanitarian aid trucks for Gaza. (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Jordan has accused illegal Israeli settlers of attacking a humanitarian aid convoy destined for Gaza, damaging at least four trucks and shattering windshields in the second such assault this week.

Government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani said settlers blocked the road and pelted stones at 30 trucks moving toward Gaza through the Zikim crossing.

Jordan criticized Israel’s failure to restrain settlers, warning that such attacks violate international law. The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization reported persistent obstacles, including excessive inspections, new fees, and permit delays that extend delivery times from two hours to 36.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said only 853 aid trucks entered the enclave in 10 days, far below the 6,000 needed to sustain its 2.4 million people. The UN warns that famine-like conditions affect one in four Gazans, with 100,000 women and children acutely malnourished. []

Israel Bans Palestinian Mufti from Al-Aqsa Mosque for Six Months

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

