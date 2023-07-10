Jordan, Algeria Discuss Parliamentary, Economic Cooperation

Amman, MINA – Jordanian Senate President Faisal Fayez met Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Abdulkarim Behha on Sunday to discuss cooperation in the parliamentary and economic fields, Jordan News Agency reported.

Fayez stressed the importance of Jordanian-Algerian relations and encouraged the removal of any barriers to bilateral investment and trade.

According to Arab News, Behha conveyed his country’s pride in the advanced stage of Algerian-Jordanian relations.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening and deepening ties in order to benefit both countries and their peoples.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)