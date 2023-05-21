Jokowi Meet Zelenskyy: Indonesia is Ready to Become a Bridge for Peace in Ukraine

President Jokowi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the G7 Japan Summit, Sunday (21/05/2023). (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Hiroshima, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and partners which was held at the Grand Prince Hotel, Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday.

“President Zelenskyy, I will continue to follow developments in the situation in Ukraine. My condolences for the victims who continue to fall,” President Jokowi said in his introduction.

President Jokowi also emphasized that Indonesia continues to support peace efforts in Ukraine and stated its readiness to become a bridge for peace.

“Indonesia is ready to become a bridge of peace between Ukraine and Russia,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s role in pursuing peace in Ukraine. He still remembers that President Jokowi was one of the country’s leaders who first visited Kyiv amidst the difficult situation facing Ukraine.

“I remember that His Majesty’s visit was one of the first to Ukraine. Thank you and we will always remember,” said Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the issue of food, as was discussed in Kyiv some time ago. President Jokowi expressed his support for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“I welcome the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for two months. This is very important for the smooth supply chain of world wheat,” he said.

Apart from food issues, the meeting also discussed humanitarian assistance. Indonesia has committed to contribute to the improvement of one of the hospitals in Ukraine.

“The Indonesian government continues to coordinate with the World Bank and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine regarding this matter,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)