Joint Communiqué of ASEAN Foreign Ministers Supports Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – The Joint Communique of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) in Jakarta on Friday, expressed full support for Palestinian independence.

“ASEAN fully supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to (establish) an independent Palestinian state with the realization of two states, Palestine and Israel, which live side by side in peace and security based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it said the ASEAN foreign ministers’ statements.

ASEAN expressed concern over the development of the situation in the Middle East region and emphasized the importance of a fair settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We reiterate the importance of a sustainable, just and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East region,” the statement added.

“ASEAN also urges both sides to actively take positive steps to enable negotiations that bring traction and work together towards resuming negotiations to achieve lasting peace,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs etno Marsudi said, by holding the 56th Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (AMM) Foreign Ministers, Indonesia wanted to reaffirm ASEAN’s role as a contributor to peace and stability.

According to Retno, peace and stability, which have been maintained for more than five decades, have brought prosperity to the Southeast Asian region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)