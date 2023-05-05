Jewish Settlers to Hold Israeli Flag Parade in Al-Quds

Al-Quds, MINA – Jewish extremist settlers from groups calling for the construction of a Jewish temple at Al-Aqsa Mosque, have started preparing for the provocative and annual Jewish flag parade in Al-Quds city.

Member of the Supervisory Board of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds Activist Fakhri Abu Diab said these groups of Jewish settlers are trying to impose full Israeli occupation sovereignty over the Holy City of Al-Quds, which they have failed to realize in recent years.

The flag parade is planned to start on Thursday-Friday, which coincides with Friday, according to PIC.

He also said that the Jewish extremist minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, would try to exploit the flag march to restore Jewish hegemony over Al-Quds city, after he failed to realize security for Jewish settlers.

“Israel failed to realize its goals in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and forced new facts to share it, and will try to compensate by expanding its control, carrying out repressive actions against Al-Quds residents, and attacking them when they block the Jewish flag march,” he added.

The Israeli occupation imposed strict security measures, with the aim of securing the march of the Jewish flag, on the Jewish holiday known as the Unity Day of Jerusalem.

Israel’s goal of holding the march, is to demonstrate Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied city of Al-Quds, and they are presenting army reserve units, in addition to putting them on alert.

The mass of Al-Quds residents at any time blocks the Israeli troops and the Jewish settlers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)