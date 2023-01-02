Jewish Extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir Announces Al-Aqsa Raid This Week

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jewish extremist, who is currently Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday announced his intention to storm the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem this week.

According to Wafa quoted from Israeli media reports, Ben-Gvir has asked the Israeli police to coordinate raids on the Islamic holy site Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israel’s Minister of National Security last week. He became a key member of Israel’s most right-wing, racist coalition government ever led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir has publicly advocated dividing the Aqsa Mosque, which is the third holiest Muslim place of worship, between Muslims and Jews, a move that is likely to inflame the already tense situation in the Israeli-occupied territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)