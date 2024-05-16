Jewish Activists Lead Solidarity Action with Palestine in Swedish Parliament

Activists gathered in front of the Swedish parliament building to protest the government's support for Israel. The protest was led by Swedish Jewish activist Dror Feiler (Photo: AA)

Stockholm, MINA ‒ Activists gathered in front of the Swedish parliament building to protest the government’s support for Israel. The protest was led by Swedish Jewish activist Dror Feiler.

Protesters carried banners reading: “End genocide in Gaza”, “No to occupation” and “Free Palestine”, demanding an end to Sweden’s support for Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

Protesters marched from parliament while urging the government to withdraw its support for Israel, citing ongoing human rights violations in the Gaza Strip.

Calling the international world. Feiler stressed to Anadolu the importance of the day – the commemoration of the Nakba.

“It has been 76 years since the Great Nakba began and it is still ongoing. Therefore, we gathered to hold a kind of silent action to commemorate this terrible anniversary, 76 years of dispossession and death, with hope for a better future. ,” Feiler said.

He emphasized the importance of unity in this struggle. “We fight together. It doesn’t matter whether we are Jews, Muslims, Christians, or non-believers. This is a matter of human rights and international law. We all have to fight for this.”

Feiler demands that the Israeli government be responsible for its actions in Gaza.

“The Israeli government responsible for violations of international law in Gaza must be tried by the International Criminal Court in The Hague,” he said.

“Members of the Israeli government should end their lives in the same prisons where Slobodan Milosevic and Radovan Karadzic are held.”

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on Gaza in retaliation since October 7, 2023. More than 35,230 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and more than 79,140 people injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In the West Bank, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured since then, along with a daily campaign of arrests carried out by the Israeli army. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)