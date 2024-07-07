Jerusalem Waqf Warns Judaization Project at Al-Aqsa Growing Massive

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jerusalem Waqf Council warns that the Judaization project of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist Israel is increasingly massive.

The restrictions without justification by Israeli police against worshippers intending to pray in congregation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque demonstrate this, according to a statement from the Waqf Council on Saturday.

“What happened today is Israeli police preventing a large number of worshippers, including the elderly, women, and children, from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Police even chased some worshippers and beat them,” the statement said.

This reflects the extensive Judaization plans targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque by preventing and denying the Islamic community their right to worship.

The statement emphasizes that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with its 14.4-hectare area including all prayer halls, buildings, courtyards, corridors, and pathways leading to it, both underground and above ground, is solely a mosque for Muslims.

The Waqf Council calls on all Muslim nations and peace-loving people worldwide to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation government to cease its actions aimed at altering the historical, legal, and religious status quo that has long existed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)