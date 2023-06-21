Jenin’s Resistance Surprises Israeli Occupation Forces

Jenin, MINA – The resistance of the Palestinian people in Jenin, the northern West Bank, recorded a new development in its operations against the Israeli occupation forces who invaded the city on Monday.

Fierce resistance has thwarted attempts to arrest wanted men from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

According to the observer Muhammad Sobha, what happened in Jenin was a sign of the development of resistance which took the occupying forces by surprise. That was the source of Quds Press on Tuesday.

According to him, the recent resistance in Jenin demonstrated further developments in the use of explosives, which achieved results in at least seven vehicles, and damaged Israeli armored vehicles that were only used two years ago.

Sobha added, the resistance in Jenin demonstrated broad factional participation, high coordination, and even the war media at a better level than before.

He pointed out that what happened confused and shocked the occupying forces. Especially when troops entered the camp to capture wanted persons, but their tactics didn’t work this time.

Instead they were confronted with a large number of explosive devices, a large number of bullets, and several unexpected ambushes.

“Even the new armored vehicles could not withstand them, which led them to new operational calculations. Including the Apache helicopters that were hit by bullets from the resistance fighters, and they had to retreat,” he said.

The occupying forces will again recalculate and change their tactics in any future attacks on the locations of the resistance deployed in the West Bank, especially in Jenin.

Sobha’s analysis, the occupying forces will definitely discuss with their internal military leadership in dealing with this resistance in Jenin.

Political analyst Hussam Al-Bawab said the occupation failed to achieve its goals in the West Bank, despite continued aggression in various ways. Ranging from arrests, destruction of houses, murders, sieges, road closures, and other forms.

He added, “The resistance proved its ability to confront the occupation and pay the price for its aggression, and demonstrated heroism and the ability to challenge the occupation with the weapons at hand.”

“What happened proves that the only way to protect the people is through resistance, because that is strong support and guarantor against this criminal enemy,” he said.

The recent events in Jenin proved that they are capable of developing tools and can create constant challenges in dealing with occupying entities.

Al-Bawab attributes this remarkable development to the people’s support for the resistance in the West Bank and the extraordinary contribution to its development and growth in its performance against the enemy.

Previously it was reported, a total of 6 Palestinians, including a child, were killed, about 100 others were injured, 23 of them seriously or critically, in the Israeli aggression on the city and camps of Jenin Monday.

The Occupation Forces acknowledged that 8 of their soldiers were injured, 7 of their vehicles were damaged, and an Apache crew participating in the aggression was injured.

Jenin is a Palestinian agricultural center city in the northern West Bank, which is the administrative center of the Jenin Governorate, and is the main center for the surrounding cities.

Jenin is under the administration of the Palestinian National Authority, which is part of Area A of the West Bank.

Jenin is also known as the center of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the West Bank which was the most fiercely faced by the Israeli occupation forces. (T/RE1/P2)

