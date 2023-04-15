Jenin Fighters Vow More Counteroffensive Against Occupation

Jenin, MINA – The resistance faction in Jenin vowed to continue to focus attacks on the Zionist Israeli occupation forces who are trying hard to overcome the revolutionary situation in the West Bank.

He made this statement during a commemoration ceremony for a number of Jenin martyrs, with the participation of resistance fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades on Friday night.

The Jenin Brigade (Al-Quds Brigade) said the occupation must remain in a state of panic and terror, “We are the guardians of blood and our duty is to take revenge, because we determine the appropriate mechanism to carry out our promises.”

The resistance faction stressed that the occupation is delusional in its attempts to break the struggle and the revolutionary situation, and the Jenin camp will remain a thorn in the occupation’s side.

The faction also promised the Palestinian people to continue the path of resistance and defend the martyrs, “You are a strong stronghold and a solid dam that has been destroyed, and all the machinations of the occupation will be destroyed.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)