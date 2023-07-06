Jenin Brigade Celebrates Victory Over Israeli Forces

Jenin, MINA – The Al-Quds-Jenin Brigade celebrated the victory of the Palestinian Resistance over the Israeli troops who attacked in the city of Jenin, West Bank on Wednesday.

“The Palestinian resistance, especially the Al-Quds-Jenin Brigade, wrote in the battle of Fury of Jenin the most incredible epic of heroism and sacrifice,” said the armed wing.

It cost the enemy many losses in this round of confrontation which will go down in the history of the struggle of the Palestinian people, he added. Al Mayadeen reported.

The group thanks the steadfast Palestinians living in the Jenin camp, its countryside and cities embracing its people.

The Jenin Brigade also paid respects to the families of the martyrs, the wounded, and those detained during the fighting for the great sacrifices they made.

Meanwhile, Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh said, “All options to support Jenin and his people are on the table.”

He added that the heroic operations in “Tel Aviv” and other actions the Resistance is taking place across Palestine come as support for Jenin and his people.

He also added that Hamas is sending a clear message to the Israeli occupation through third parties to inform that the Resistance is aware of the situation in Jenin which prompted Israel to stop its aggression on the camp.

In line with Haniyeh’s words, the Al-Qassam Brigade congratulated the residents of the camp and their fighters, the fighters of the Jenin Brigade and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, for their steadfastness during the battle.

Palestinians return to the Jenin camp after the occupying forces withdrew. Resistance fighters roamed the streets, said an Al Mayadeen correspondent reporting Wednesday morning.

The Israeli occupation forces started leaving the camp shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Israel’s Channel 7 and Channel 13 reported. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)