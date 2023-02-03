Jembrana Honey from Bali Penetrates International Market

Bali, MINA – Honey products which is produced by a group of beekeepers in Jembrana Regency, Bali are able to penetrate international markets, including to China, Singapore, Russia and several other European countries.

“Here we raise the honey bee Apis melifera from Australia,” said Made Dwi Sumadi Putra from the Buana Sari Honey Bee Farmers Group during the honey harvest which was attended by Jembrana Regent I Nengah Tamba in Jembrana as quoted from Republika on Friday.

Honey production from a group located in Munduk Anggrek Banjar, Yehsumbul Village, Mendoyo District, was able to penetrate the world market thanks to the government facilitating a number of product exhibitions.

From the exhibition and development carried out by the group with the Pak Ngah honey brand, they won a number of achievements and got the opportunity to exhibit at the Jakarta Convention Center.

After succeeding in Yehsumbul Village, he revealed, the cultivation of honey bees of a kind was developed in Yehembang and Yehembang Kangin Villages which started harvesting today.

“We have kept honey from this type of bee for five months, and have harvested three times,” he said.

Jembrana Regent I Nengah Tamba, who took part in the honey harvest, said that the success of this group’s export was because Pak Ngah’s honey could meet the quality standards of the ordering country.

“Around here there are many coconut trees whose pollen is a food source for bees. You can see it from the color of the honey which is similar to palm wine,” he said.

For people who want to buy the honey, he directs them to the Weaving Center Building because the honey products are also sold there.

The Regent of Nengah Tamba promised to continue to monitor and facilitate the honey cultivation group so that it can continue to compete in the international market.

“I hope that what the honey cultivation group has done can be an inspiration to all Jembrana people, that the original products from this district can also compete in the world market,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)