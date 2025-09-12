SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japanese Lawmakers Urge Government to Recognize State of Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Tokyo, MINA – Japanese lawmakers on Thursday called on the government to formally recognize the State of Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

A cross-party group of legislators, including members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, submitted a petition with 206 signatures to Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, urging Tokyo to take the step, according to Kyodo News.

“Israel has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire, and the starvation of children cannot be ignored,” said Tomoko Abe of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who joined two other opposition lawmakers in meeting the foreign minister.

“I take this seriously, given the large number of signatures,” Iwaya responded, adding that the Foreign Ministry would study the issue further.

Also Read: Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

The petition comes just days before several countries, including France, the UK, and Canada, are expected to announce recognition of an independent Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly later this month. Australia has also confirmed it will recognize Palestine, but Japan has yet to make a concrete decision.

Separately, Iwaya held a phone call Thursday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. A statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the two countries agreed to “work closely together in addressing regional issues, including the Middle East and Ukraine, and to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and within the G7 framework.”

Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023. The campaign has devastated the enclave, which is now on the brink of famine.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

TagG7 Palestine recognition debate Israel Gaza war death toll Japan Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Palestine Japan France cooperation Middle East Japan petition recognize Palestine Japan stance Gaza war Japanese lawmakers Palestine recognition Tokyo support Palestinian statehood Tomoko Abe Constitutional Democratic Party Palestine UN General Assembly Palestine recognition 2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Japanese Lawmakers Urge Government to Recognize State of Palestine

  • 8 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Halal Watch Urges Enforcement of Halal Product Law Over Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 05:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite from Cape Canaveral, US

  • 6 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Palestine

At Least 8 Civilians, Including Child, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Diverts to Tunisia Ahead of Friday Departure

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Europe

European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us