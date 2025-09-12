Japanese Lawmakers Urge Government to Recognize State of Palestine

Tokyo, MINA – Japanese lawmakers on Thursday called on the government to formally recognize the State of Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

A cross-party group of legislators, including members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, submitted a petition with 206 signatures to Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, urging Tokyo to take the step, according to Kyodo News.

“Israel has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire, and the starvation of children cannot be ignored,” said Tomoko Abe of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who joined two other opposition lawmakers in meeting the foreign minister.

“I take this seriously, given the large number of signatures,” Iwaya responded, adding that the Foreign Ministry would study the issue further.

The petition comes just days before several countries, including France, the UK, and Canada, are expected to announce recognition of an independent Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly later this month. Australia has also confirmed it will recognize Palestine, but Japan has yet to make a concrete decision.

Separately, Iwaya held a phone call Thursday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. A statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the two countries agreed to “work closely together in addressing regional issues, including the Middle East and Ukraine, and to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and within the G7 framework.”

Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023. The campaign has devastated the enclave, which is now on the brink of famine.[]

