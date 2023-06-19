Japanese Emperor Naruhito Visit Indonesia

The President and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi welcomed the state visit of the Japanese Emperor Hironomyya Naruhito and Empress Masako, in Bogor, West Java, Monday (19/06/2023). (Photo: Public Relations of Setkab/Rahmat)

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said the state visit of Emperor Hironomiya Naruhito and Empress Masako to Indonesia further strengthened the foundations of friendship between the people of Indonesia and Japan.

“The visit of His Majesty the Emperor and His Majesty the Empress to Indonesia has further strengthened the foundations of friendship between our people. A solid foundation like this is necessary for the future development of our two countries’ strategic partnership, especially in the economic field,” Jokowi said in a joint press statement at Griya Anggrek, Bogor Botanical Gardens, West Java on Monday morning.

President Jokowi also said he felt very honored because Indonesia was the first destination for the Japanese Emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad.

“It is an honor for me and the First Lady to welcome His Majesty the Emperor and His Majesty the Empress of Japan at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Indonesia, this morning,” he said.

The Head of State also stressed that the friendship between the two countries needs to be nurtured amidst the various challenges the world is currently experiencing.

“Hopefully, the visit of His Majesty and His Majesty the Empress to Indonesia, will bring a good impression for our friendship, Indonesia and Japan. And, may happiness and prosperity always accompany His Majesty the Emperor and His Majesty the Empress, the imperial family and the people of Japan,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)