Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Japanese Ambassador Encourages More Indonesian Students and Skilled Workers to Japan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 38 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

3 Views ㅤ

Japanese Ambassador Masaki Yasushi

Jakarta, MINA – The Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, Masaki Yasushi, encouraged more Indonesian students to pursue higher education in Japan. He expressed this hope during the celebration of Emperor Naruhito’s 65th birthday in Jakarta on Thursday l.

Yasushi emphasized that many universities in Japan now teach in English, allowing Indonesian students to study there even if they are not fluent in Japanese.

“Indonesian students can continue their studies in Japan even if their Japanese language skills are not very fluent,” he said.

In addition, Yasushi appreciated the contributions of skilled Indonesian workers in various sectors in Japan, such as medical services, manufacturing, agriculture, fisheries, and hospitality. He described Indonesian workers as hardworking individuals highly valued by Japanese society.

“The Japanese people highly appreciate them. So, my mission is to increase the number of such people,” said Yasushi.

However, he emphasized that a basic understanding of the Japanese language is still necessary for foreign workers.

Yasushi also highlighted job opportunities in Japan’s transportation sector, mentioning the first Indonesian bus driver working in Japan.

“In any field, I believe Indonesians are welcome. And I heard there is the first Indonesian bus driver in Japan,” he added.

Ambassador Yasushi’s statement is expected to encourage more Indonesian students and skilled workers to choose Japan as a destination for education and career, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

