Japan Interested in Flood Mitigation Project in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani said, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expressed interest in being able to assist Indonesia in dealing with floods.

Minister of Finance emphasized that JICA has expertise in this field. In Tokyo, various projects were built to be able to cope with and anticipate flooding by carrying out various underground developments.

“So seeing the frequency of natural disasters that occur throughout the world due to climate change, including in Indonesia, JICA has concern and interest in being able to assist in flood management,” said Sri Mulyani in a virtual press conference at the Indonesian Embassy’s Wisma Duta in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

Apart from that, said the Minister of Finance, JICA is also interested in expanding the Mast Rapid Transit (MRT) in Jakarta and developing a human resources (HR) program in Indonesia.

This was conveyed by the Minister of Finance after attending the IMF-JICA Joint Conference and holding a bilateral meeting with Japanese Minister of Finance Shun’ichi Suzuki in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday.

Minister of Finance explained, JICA’s portfolio in Indonesia has reached 551 billion Japanese yen and is still on going.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Heri Akhmadi, who accompanied the Indonesian Minister of Finance during the visit, noted various compliments from various Japanese government and private parties for Indonesia’s good steps in dealing with a pandemic and avoiding an economic crisis.

The Minister of Finance’s visit, said the Ambassador, was an effort to reassure the government and the Japanese private sector that Indonesia’s economic condition and development had improved.

“It just so happens that this year Japan becomes the chair of the G7 and Indonesia becomes the chair of ASEAN so of course in this context the cooperation between the two countries is very important for economic revival to become or an economic driver in the world from East Asia,” he said. (T/RE1)

