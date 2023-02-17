Japan Expresses Serious Concern Over Israel’s Illegal Settlement

Tokyo, MINA – The Japanese government expressed its serious concern over the announcement by the Israeli occupation authorities regarding the authorization of nine illegal settlement posts and plans to approve the construction of new illegal settlements.

“Such developments violate international law and undermine the viability of the two-state solution. Japan strongly urges the Israeli occupation not to implement these measures and completely freeze its settlement activities,” said Ono Hikariko, Secretary of the Japanese government, quoted from Wafa on Thursday.

Japan also called on the parties to refrain from actions that exacerbate tensions.

“While the situation surrounding the Israeli and Palestinian occupations bears witness to continued clashes and violence resulting in a number of casualties. Japan once again calls for refraining from actions that exacerbate tensions,” Ono concluded.

The Israeli occupation authorities’ plan to build nine illegal settlement outposts and approve the construction of new illegal settlements is receiving increasing criticism from various countries, organizations and communities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)