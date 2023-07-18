Jambi Provincial Government Develops Halal Culinary Area

Jambi, MINA – Jambi Provincial Government (Pemprov), Sumatera is exploring the establishment of a Safe and Healthy Halal Culinary Zone (KHAS Zone) to strengthen the halal ecosystem in its region by collaborating with representatives of Bank Indonesia.

Jambi Province Economic Development Assistant (Ekbang) Daily Executive, Johansyah said that his party was ready to work with anyone for the program to form a halal area.

The Provincial Government is preparing two areas that are planned to become pilots, namely Telanaipura District and Danau Sipin, Jambi City.

Johansyah asked the Ministry of Religion to help accelerate the halal certification of Jambi MSME products.

According to Johansyah, Jambi Province has great potential because the Muslim population is 98 percent of the total population.

In addition, in Jambi there are more than 300 Islamic boarding schools and madrasas and more than 4,000 mosques. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)