Jama’ah Muslimin Strongly Condems The Action of Burning Holy Qoran by Rasmus Paludan

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a Muslims Unity forum delivered a statement regarding to the action of burning the Holy Qoran by Sweden politician Rasmus Paludan.

Through a written statement signed on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 by the Chair of Brotherhood Council H. Syakuri, SH, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) delivered the following statement:

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) strongly condemns the burning of the Qoran by Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan. This shows the hatred towards Muslims, even though Muslims do not hate them.

The light of Islam will never be extinguished by their hatred. The light of Islam will continue to shine, giving brightness to the whole world, including Europe and Sweden.

The burning action shows signs of their downfall and destruction of those who hate Islam. History has recorded, the more someone commits injustice and humiliation, the closer they are to destruction.

The Swedish government must take concrete action so that this incident does not happen again. That would clearly hurt the Swedish government. He will get protests from all over the world because its citizens who commit barbaric action.

All Muslims also should take real action so that the perpetrators of religious blasphemy are deterred by their actions and become a lesson for others not to do the same thing.

Muslims must continue to carry out da’wah that is Rahmatan lil alamin, give blessing to all universe, especially mankind so that they understand the true face of Islam, which is full of compassion. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)