Jama’ah Muslimin Sets the Beginning of Dzulhijjah 1444 H on Monday June 19

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for the unity of Muslims has set the beginning of the month of Dzulhijjah 1444 H to fall on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The decision was made by Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the Isbat Meeting for the Initial Determination of Dzulhijjah 1444 at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Sunday.

The decision was made based on the sighting of the first new moon of Dzulhijjah at the rukyatul hilal monitoring site in Cakung, East Jakarta, by the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Center for Astronomical Observation (POF) Team on Sunday afternoon.

The Cakung Perukyat Team that managed to see the new moon was HM Labib (39 years), Ardian (35 years), Akhirul Soleh (37 years) and M. Nursaid Ismail (20 years).

The Perukyat Team reported that the new moon was visible to the naked eye, from 17.48 to 17.50 WIB, with the position of the new moon visible to the right above the sun.

The decision was also based on reports that the new moon had been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon Saudi time, which was then decided by the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court on Sunday evening.

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur determined after considering the basic arguments of Al-Baqarah verses 125 and 189, Al-Maidah verse 97 and the hadith “al-hajju arafah” that Hajj is Arafat (in Mecca), (HR At Tirmidhi, An Nasai, Ibnu Majah, Ahmad) and the hadith “shumu liru’yatihi waftiru liru’yatihi” (fast when you see the new moon and break your fast when you see the new moon).

Thus, the day of Wuquf at Arafah falls on Tuesday, 9 Dzulhijjah 1444 to coincide with 27 June 2023, and Eid al-Adha falls on Wednesday, 10 Dzulhijjah 1444 to coincide with 28 June 2023.

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur in his advice stressed the importance of Muslims to be more serious in jihad in upholding the word of Allah, including sincerity in rukyatul hilal and astronomy.

“And strive in the way of Allah with true jihad. He has chosen you and He has never made it difficult for you in religion,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah, quoting Surah Al-Hajj Verse 78.

Imam Yakhsyallah emphasizes carrying out jihad in the way of Allah solely for the sake of Allah, not being afraid of the reproaches of those who criticize him, and putting his complete trust in Allah. (T/RE1/P2)

