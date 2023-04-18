Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Regrets Civil War in Khartoum, Sudan

Bogor Regency, MINA – Observing the news in the mass media about the civil war in Sudan which caused in many deaths and injuries from civilians, military and UN envoys, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) in Indonesia issued a statement.

Since the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RFS) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) fought for power since Saturday, 144 people have been reported killed and more than 500 injured until Tuesday.

The war erupted amid factions negotiating to form a transitional government following a coup that broke out in Sudan in 2021.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) based in Bogor Regency, West Java, regrets the occurrence of civil war among the nation’s children in Sudan, in the midst of which Muslims are observing fasting and other worship during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We call on the conflicting parties to exercise restraint and immediately stop the civil war which has caused in many casualties on both sides,” said a statement issued by the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Central Ukhuwah Council, Tuesday.

In that statement, the forum of Muslim Community reminded the conflicting parties of the threat from Allah and His Messenger contained in the Al-Quran Surah Al-Maidah verse 32 and the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad to those who kill people on earth.

“We call on the international community to play an active role in de-escalating the conflict in Sudan without any conditions or interests,” the statement said.

Jama’ah Muslimin, which is the unifying forum for the people, also calls on the government of the Republic of Indonesia to reconcile conflicting parties in Sudan, as a form of implementing the country’s constitutional mandate to participate in maintaining world order. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)