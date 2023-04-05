Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Condemns Israeli Zionist Attack on Worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The forum of Muslim community, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), strongly condemns the brutal action carried out by the Israeli Zionist army against the Muslim worshipers who are carrying out their prayers at the Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, on the 14th day of Ramadan.

From some of the news compiled, Israeli Zionist forces have started attacking Muslims in Al-Aqsa since last Friday. The action was carried out until last Tuesday.

The following are the details of the statement made:

That we strongly condemn the brutal and overreaching attack that used stun grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets as well as beatings with batons and rifle butts against worshipers who were praying at the third holiest site for Muslims in the world.

The attack that resulted in the death of a Palestinian youth and the imprisonment of more than 500 innocent people and dozens of injuries including the women, added to the long list of Israel’s sins and confirmed Israel as a terrorist state that violated international law the most and was proven to carry out a structured genocide scheme which is barbaric and completely unacceptable to the world community;

The Israeli Zionists have tarnished the sanctity of the month of Ramadan with brutal acts that undermine the solemnity of worship and even injure and kill people who are worshipping. This action is repeated every Ramadan for many years which shows a pattern of intentional evil and structured. This is truly intolerable and proves that Zionist Israel cannot coexist peacefully with other parties;

We demand that the Israeli Zionists stop attacks in any form against Al Aqsa, all those who worship in it and immediately release all prisoners without exception.

To all international humanitarian agencies and all parties who are sympathetic to law enforcement and respect for human rights, we call for efforts to hold the Israeli Zionist leaders responsible for crimes against humanity so far.

To the Palestinian people, we call on them to remain steadfast, patient, and enthusiastic to continue the struggle and protect Al Aqsa from the dirty hands of the Israeli Zionists. Please know that we are behind you with the full support of our body and soul and our prayers always fill the sky for your victory. Allah sees the injustice of your enemies who have gone far beyond the limits and believe that Allah is with you and His almighty hand will punish them with the most severe punishment.

To the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we support the Government’s firm stance in defending the interests of the Palestinian nation and encourage real efforts to stop the Zionist Israeli occupation of Palestine as a form of implementing the constitutional mandate of the 1945 Constitution.

We also appeal to Indonesian Muslims and around the world, not to stop providing support and prayers, especially in this month of Ramadan, so that Allah will soon give victory to the Palestinian people and liberate the Al Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

