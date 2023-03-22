Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announce Ramadan to Begin on Thursday

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) announced Ramadhan 1444 H to begin on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur announced it based on a report by the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Falak Observation Center (POF) that the new moon was not visible in all monitoring locations, during the early monitoring of the month of Ramadan on Tuesday afternoon.

The report also stated that the new moon was not visible in the Arab and other regions.

“So, the month of Sya’ban istikmal (fulfilled) 30 days, until Wednesday. So that 1 Ramadhan falls on Thursday,” continued Imam Yakhsyallah, after receiving a recommendation from the Qadha Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

The determination is based on considerations of accountability to Allah in guiding people to worship based on the Al-Quran and As-Sunnah.

In his advice, welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, Imam Yakhsyallah directed the people, so that this year’s Ramadan fasting could be even better.

“Our Ramadan fast should be even more meaningful, not just enduring hunger and thirst, but also the heart must be clean, no jealousy or envy towards anyone,” he said.

He quoted the view of Abdullah bin Mas’ud’s best friend, who warned, not to enter the month of Ramadan with even the slightest envy.

He also gave an example of how Sa’ad bin Abi Waqqash’s friend, who was mentioned by the Messenger of Allah, as a friend of the prospective residents of heaven. Among his main deeds, according to the testimony of Abdullah bin Umar, Sa’ad never had feelings of envy with anyone.

For this reason, Imam Yakhsyallah advised, so that each self can improve relations with others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)