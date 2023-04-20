Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announce Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444 H on Friday

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – The forum of Muslim Unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) announe Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijri falls on Friday, April 21, 2023.

This determination was based on the results of the Isbat meeting which was held at the Maktab Am (Head Office) of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Thursday evening.

The results of the Itsbat trial were based on the report on the results of the Ru’yatul Hilal from the Center for Observation of Falak (POF) Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) which stated that the new moon had been sighted at the beginning of the month of Shawwal 1444 in various places, especially Saudi Arabia, on Thursday afternoon, 29 Ramadhan 1444 H.

“As a responsibility to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala to guide Muslims in worship based on the Al-Quran and As-Sunnah, and to carry out worship in the month of Shawwal, by taking into account the recommendation letter from the Amir of the Qodlo Council, we hereby stipulate that the 1st of Shawwal 1444 Hijriyah falls on Friday, which coincides with April 21, 2023 AD,” announced Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Imam Yakhsyallah based his decision on the word of Allah, including in Surah Al-Baqarah verse 185, Yunus verse 5, An-Nisa verse 59, and Al-Hadith including, “Do not fast until you see the new moon, and do not eat until you see the new moon, if the moon is blocked then complete it.

Another hadith mentions, “The Prophet Muhammad forbade fasting on two Islamic Holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha”.

“We want to implement Islamic law according to Allah’s provisions and according to what was implemented by the Prophet and his friends, maa ana wa asabi, this is community life,” he said.

This is the importance of determining Eid al-Fitr and Islamic holidays with rukyatul hilal, he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)