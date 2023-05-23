Jama’ah Muslimin Condemns Israeli Claims Over Ownership of Al-Aqsa Complex

Cileungsi, MINA – The forum for Muslim unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), denounced the Israeli Government’s unilateral claims regarding ownership of the occupied Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) and a cabinet meeting held at the complex at the end this Shawwal month.

In a statement signed by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur on Monday, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) hereby conveys the following statements:

Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to the world’s Muslims. Muslims are responsible for the safety from any forms of disturbance, including violations committed by Zionist Israel Government.

We strongly condemn any activities carried out by the Zionist Israel at the third holiest site for Muslims in the world. So far, Israeli Zionist Government has repeatedly desecrated the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by attacking its congregation using bullets, stun grenades and tear gas and forcibly carrying out various rituals, as well as making it a cabinet meeting place.

All forms of desecration were carried out by the Israeli Zionists show to the world that they have taken control of the Al-Aqsa. These actions also show that Israel has no respect for Al-Aqsa Mosque and has no right to make any claims to it.

Zionist Israel campaigns for ownership claims over Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine based on the myth that the holy complex was given by God to the Jewish people as a promised land to the chosen people who obey the God of Moses.

Muslims must reject this unilateral claim because the Zionists are not people who believe with Prophet Musa Alaihi Salam. But they were the ones who opposed, and abused Prophet Musa Alaihi Salam as described in many verses of the Qur’an describe.

Even when they were asked to expel the enemies who controlled Palestine, they said, ” They said: O Moses! We will never enter (the land) while they are in it. So go thou and thy Lord and fight! We will sit here. (Al-Maidah [5]: 24).

We call on international Islamic institutions such as the OIC to continue to try to stop the crimes of the Israeli Zionists and take concrete steps to bring them to the International Court of Justice because their crimes are very real.

All components of the Palestinian nation, both inside and outside of the homeland of Palestine, to earnestly build unity and oneness as the main condition for achieving the success of the struggle and victory against the colonialists.

We invite all Muslims everywhere to unite in the form of Al-Jama’ah, as ordered in the Al-Quran surah Ali Imran [3]: 103 and hadith from Hudzaifah bin Al-Yaman – Muttafaq Alaih), bring closer self to Allah and increasing piety to Him by carrying out His commands and staying away from all His prohibitions which are the key to the solution to any problems, as His word in Q.S. Ath-Thalaq [65]: 2, ” And whosoever keepeth his duty to Allah, Allah will appoint a way out for him,”. (R/RE1)

