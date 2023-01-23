Jama’ah Muslimin Condemns Burning of Al-Quran in Sweden

Serang, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) KH Yakhsyallah Mansur strongly condemns the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

“This is proof that infidels hate Muslims, even though Muslims do not hate them,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah to MINA at Masjid Raya Al-Bantani, Serang, Banten on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, a far-right anti-immigrant Swedish politician burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, drawing condemnation from Muslim leaders around the world.

“The light of Islam will not be extinguished by their hatred. The sign of the evil of the disbelievers and their destruction is very close,” said Imaam Yaksyallah.

He called on all Muslims to immediately take concrete action so that such incidents do not happen again while adhering to the guidance of the Shari’a.

“Continue the preaching of mercy to the entire universe,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)