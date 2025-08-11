Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Urgent Need to Immediately Lift Gaza Blockade

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) stated that the most urgent matter at present is how to concretely work towards lifting the blockade on Gaza and provide aid to all Gazans suffering from starvation and in need of medical treatment.

This was conveyed by Chief of the Central Ukhuwah Council, Sakuri, in a press statement received by MINA on Monday, regarding Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s plan to provide medical treatment for 2,000 Gazans on Galang Island.

President Prabowo mentioned this during a Cabinet Meeting at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, last Wednesday.

Sakuri said that Jama’ah Muslimin respects and fully supports every effort by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to undertake humanitarian actions aimed at alleviating the burden and suffering of Gazans who have been oppressed for years by Israel with the help of the US and its allies.

In this regard, Sakuri added that the Indonesian government also needs to consider potential horizontal conflicts before obtaining consent from the residents of Galang Island, Riau, regarding hosting Gazans in their area.

Sakuri also reminded Indonesia to be wary of Israel’s malicious intent, backed by the US to completely seize Gaza and expel all its residents.

Jama’ah Muslimin further emphasized that in accordance with the constitution, Indonesia has a responsibility to fulfill the mandate of the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution, which asserts that independence is the right of all nations and therefore, colonialism must be abolished worldwide as it is contrary to humanity and justice.

“We pray for President Prabowo Subianto’s good health so that he may carry out his state duties with ease and be granted the ability to repay the kindness of the Palestinian people, who recognized Indonesia’s independence,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)