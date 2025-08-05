Jakarta’s Air Quality Among World’s Worst Today

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta recorded one of the poorest air quality levels globally on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 149. This places the city in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category, affecting children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Experts warn that high concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 can lead to serious health problems with prolonged exposure. Residents are urged to stay indoors when possible, wear protective masks outdoors, and maintain proper indoor ventilation.

Environmental specialists also call on the government to take decisive steps to reduce emissions from vehicles and industrial activity, major contributors to air pollution in Jakarta.

The capital continues to face challenges in managing air pollution, driven by rapid urbanization, heavy traffic, and insufficient green spaces. Citizens are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly practices such as using public transportation, planting trees, and cutting down fossil fuel usage. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)