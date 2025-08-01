Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has predicted that the weather in Jakarta at the beginning of August, today, Friday, will be sunny throughout the day.

According to information from BMKG’s official website, sunny weather is forecast from morning to night in the Thousand Islands, Central Jakarta, North Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta.

Today’s air temperature is expected to range between 25–34 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels between 44–85 percent and wind speeds of 1–22 kilometers per hour.

According to BMKG, sunny and partly cloudy weather will cover West Jakarta, Central Jakarta, South Jakarta, East Jakarta, North Jakarta, and the Thousand Islands all day.

In addition, BMKG also forecasts that the weather in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy today. Light rain is likely to occur tonight in Bogor and Depok.

Light rain is expected in Bogor Regency, Bogor City, and Depok City between 7:00 PM and midnight. However, before the rain arrives, Bogor is expected to be sunny from morning until the evening.

Other areas such as Bekasi Regency and Bekasi City will also experience predominantly sunny and partly cloudy weather. The same applies to Tangerang Regency, Tangerang City, and South Tangerang City. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

