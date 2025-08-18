Jakarta Records World’s Worst Air Quality

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta recorded the worst air quality in the world on Monday, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 122 under the US standard, according to international monitoring data.

The level falls into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, particularly threatening children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Health experts warned that the situation poses serious risks, especially for those with weakened immune systems. They urged the public to limit outdoor activities, use protective masks, and maintain healthy lifestyles to reduce pollution-related impacts.

Local authorities have been called to strengthen mitigation measures, including public awareness campaigns, tighter pollution control, and regulations on transportation and industrial emissions.

Jakarta has frequently ranked among the cities with the poorest air quality globally, especially during the dry season when vehicle emissions and industrial activity are at their peak.

Environmental health specialists recommend reducing outdoor activities during periods of unhealthy air quality and maintaining healthy lifestyles to minimize the impact of pollution exposure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

