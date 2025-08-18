SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jakarta Records World’s Worst Air Quality

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

1 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta recorded the worst air quality in the world on Monday, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 122 under the US standard, according to international monitoring data.

The level falls into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, particularly threatening children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Health experts warned that the situation poses serious risks, especially for those with weakened immune systems. They urged the public to limit outdoor activities, use protective masks, and maintain healthy lifestyles to reduce pollution-related impacts.

Local authorities have been called to strengthen mitigation measures, including public awareness campaigns, tighter pollution control, and regulations on transportation and industrial emissions.

Also Read: Indonesian Forces Airdrop Humanitarian Aid Over Gaza on Independence Day

Jakarta has frequently ranked among the cities with the poorest air quality globally, especially during the dry season when vehicle emissions and industrial activity are at their peak.

Environmental health specialists recommend reducing outdoor activities during periods of unhealthy air quality and maintaining healthy lifestyles to minimize the impact of pollution exposure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ambassadors from Asia, Africa, Europe, and UN Delegates to Attend Pacu Jalur Festival

Tagair quality in Indonesia Jakarta air pollution Jakarta air quality news Jakarta AQI 122 Jakarta AQI today Jakarta environmental issues Jakarta pollution health risks Jakarta smog crisis Jakarta worst air quality unhealthy air Jakarta

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Jakarta Records World’s Worst Air Quality

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 17:15 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us