Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jakarta Rally of Solidarity with Gaza Echoes in Three Languages

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Jakarta, MINA – A powerful call for solidarity with the Palestinian people resonated across the National Monument (Monas) area in Jakarta, during the grand “United to Save Gaza” rally. Organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP) and the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the event took place on Sunday morning.

The climax of the rally, attended by tens of thousands of people, was the reading of the Grand Action Participants’ Statement of Stance in three languages: English, Arabic, and Indonesian.

The statement began with Prof. Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim reading in English, followed by Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin in Arabic, and concluded by KH Cholil Nafis in Indonesian. All three are national figures renowned for their active involvement in humanitarian and Islamic issues.

The statement comprised five main points, including:

  1. Strongly condemning the genocide in Gaza, characterized by the massacre and mass starvation of civilians, particularly women and children.
  2. Calling for concrete action from leaders of Islamic nations and other countries with humanitarian conscience to immediately halt the massacres and starvation used as weapons of war.
  3. Urging Egypt and Jordan to lift the blockade and facilitate the continuous entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
  4. Requesting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to lead a global call to end the genocide and advocate for the full independence of Palestine, in accordance with the mandate of the Indonesian constitution.
  5. Appealing to Muslims and the global community to continue boycotting products affiliated with Zionist Israel and to increase prayers of Qunut Nazilah until the genocide ends and Palestine achieves independence.

“Colonialism must be abolished from the face of the earth, as it is not in conformity with humanity and justice,” a quote from the 1945 Indonesian Constitution was also emphasized in the statement.

The rally, which commenced at 06:00 AM WIB, saw the participation of tens of thousands of attendees and several prominent national figures. These included Foreign Minister Sugiono, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Body (BKSAP) Mardani Ali Sera, Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) Tamsil Linrung, Minister of Culture Fadli Zon, Deputy Minister of Housing Fahri Hamzah, Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta, and religious scholars such as Ustaz Abdul Somad, Ustaz Das’ad Latif, Ustaz Bachtiar Nasir, Buya Amirsyah Tambunan, and Prof. Din Syamsuddin, among others.

This action stands as a powerful symbol of the Indonesian people’s solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for independence, as well as a moral imperative for the international community to immediately end the ongoing atrocities in Gaza. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDKI Jakarta Palestinian solidarity action

