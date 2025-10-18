Jakarta Pollution Alert: AQI at 148, Health Risks for Vulnerable Groups

Jakarta, MINA — Jakarta’s air quality has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 148 on Monday, which falls into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

Authorities warn that while the general population may tolerate this level, those with respiratory issues, the elderly, children, and other sensitive individuals could face health effects.

Monitoring data shows that fine particulate matter (PM₂.₅) is the main pollutant contributing to the poor air quality.

According to international AQI standards, a value between 101 and 150 is designated as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” This means that people with asthma, chronic lung disease, or other vulnerabilities should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor activity.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor exposure, especially for vulnerable groups, and to follow official air quality updates. Using masks (e.g. N95/FFP2) and keeping indoor air cleaner (by closing windows or using air purifiers) may help reduce risks.

Jakarta has faced worsening air pollution during dry periods, often aggravated by vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and regional smoke or haze.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

