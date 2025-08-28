SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jakarta Police Expose Protest Mobilization via TikTok Live

sajadi - 5 hours ago

Head of Public Relations for the Metro Jaya Regional Police, Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi (Photo: Metro Jaya Public Relations)
Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Metropolitan Police revealed a new method of mobilizing protesters, namely through live broadcasts on the social media platform TikTok.

This was conveyed by the Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi, in response to a mass rally staged by thousands of workers on Thursday. The demonstration was centered at three main locations: the Presidential Palace, the Constitutional Court, and the House of Representatives building.

“Through a live broadcast on social media, which, if I am not mistaken, is often used to gain gifts or rewards,” Ade Ary said in a written statement on Thursday.

According to him, this method of rally mobilization via TikTok Live could potentially attract student groups to join street protests. He referred to a previous demonstration on August 25, 2025, which demanded the dissolution of the DPR.

Polda Metro Jaya stated that it continues to monitor mass movements both directly on the ground and through online activities. These efforts are carried out to ensure public security and order remain conducive.

“We urge that the expression of aspirations be carried out in accordance with the law. Do not let calls on social media end up harming yourself or others,” Ade Ary stressed.

He also underlined the important role of parents and teachers in supervising students’ activities so that they are not easily provoked by online calls to protest.

The Jakarta Police emphasized that while freedom of expression is guaranteed by law, it must still uphold the principles of peace, order, and public safety. [Nia]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

