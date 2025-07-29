SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jakarta Hit by Rain and Strong Winds This Afternoon, Calmer Weather Tonight!

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta Weather is Thick Cloudy on Friday, August 23, 2024 (Photo: BMKG)
Jakarta Weather is Thick Cloudy on Friday, August 23, 2024 (Photo: BMKG)

 

Jakarta, MINA – The capital city of Jakarta is once again bracing for rapidly changing weather conditions on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. After a calm and pleasant morning, the weather is expected to shift to light to moderate rain by midday, especially in Central, West, and South Jakarta.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency has issued an early warning for potential strong winds and waterlogging in flood-prone areas such as Bekasi and North Jakarta.

Don’t let the calm fool you clearer skies are only expected to return in the evening. Check the full breakdown below to help you plan your activities and avoid disruptions caused by sudden weather changes!

Also Read: Indonesia on High Alert as Dry Season Peaks, Wildfire Risks Intensify

Here is the detailed weather forecast for Jakarta and surrounding areas, updated every two hours from 08:00 to 24:00 WIB:

-08:00 – 10:00 WIB:
Partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 26–29°C. Humidity at 75–80%. Winds from the northeast at 10–15 km/h.

-10:00 – 12:00 WIB:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in South and East Jakarta. Temperature: 29–31°C. Humidity: 70–75%. Winds from the northeast at 10–20 km/h.

-12:00 – 14:00 WIB:
Light to moderate rain in some areas, particularly Central and West Jakarta. Temperature: 30–32°C. Humidity: 80–85%. Winds from the east at 15–20 km/h.

Also Read: Wildfires Rage in West Kalimantan, Haze Disrupts Daily Activities

-14:00 – 16:00 WIB:
Scattered light rain gradually easing. Temperature: 28–30°C. Humidity: 80%. Winds from the southeast at 10–15 km/h.

-16:00 – 18:00 WIB:
Mostly cloudy with slight chances of rain. Temperature: 27–29°C. Humidity: 75–80%. Calm to moderate winds (5–15 km/h).

-18:00 – 20:00 WIB:
Partly cloudy, no rain. Temperature: 26–28°C. Humidity: 80–85%. Northeasterly winds at 5–10 km/h.

-20:00 – 22:00 WIB:
Cooler evening with temperatures between 25–27°C. Humidity: 85%. Light easterly winds.

Also Read: Forest Fires Update: From Sumatra Spreading to East Java

-22:00 – 24:00 WIB:
Clear skies, temperature 24–26°C. Humidity: 90%. Calm winds (5 km/h).

Early Warnings:
-Be alert for rain accompanied by strong winds in South Tangerang and Bekasi from noon to late afternoon.
-Risk of waterlogging in flood-prone areas such as North and East Jakarta.

Stay updated through the official BMKG website or mobile app for the latest weather alerts. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Reports 180 Fire Hotspots in Riau as Dry Season Intensifies

