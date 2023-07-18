Jakarta Fair 2023 Records IDR 7.3 Trillion Transactions

Jakarta, MINA – The grand Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2023 event was officially closed on the main stage of the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) arena on Sunday, by recording transactions worth IDR 7.3 trillion

The largest, longest, and most comprehensive multi-product exhibition in the Southeast Asia region recorded fantastic numbers for 33 days of its event.

The closing of the Jakarta Fair was led directly by the Commercial Director of PT. JIEXPO, Karuna Murdaya. In his speech, he was grateful that this year’s Jakarta Fair could run very well.

“The Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2023 to this day has been successfully held as one of the biggest events in Indonesia which can accommodate the creativity of Indonesian products made by the Nation’s Children. And also become a trigger for the rise of the Indonesian economy for the sake of realizing a glorious Indonesia and prosperous people, in accordance with the theme that is being carried out this year,” said Karuna.

Karuna also appreciated the exhibitors which were attended by 2500 tenants and 1600 booths. Of this number, 40 percent of them are Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who are actively participating in helping to absorb tens of thousands of workers.

“This proves that the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran is driving the revival of the national economy -especially from the MSME sector – and contributes to creating jobs for the community,” he said.

Karuna is also grateful for the achievements of this year’s Jakarta Fair, both in terms of the number of visitors and transactions. This is because the 2023 Jakarta Fair will only be held for 33 days or six days less than last year.

For the record, the total number of visitors this year reached 6.3 million people. Meanwhile, the total transaction value created during the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2023 event reached IDR 7.3 trillion.

“Our target is not only about the quantity of visitors or the total value of transactions recorded, but also the Jakarta International Expo as the organizer is committed to continuing to improve the quality of the event, facilities and infrastructure, for the sake of convenience. Also to provide special experiences and moments for participants and all visitors during the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2023 event,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)