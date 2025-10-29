Jakarta Considers Adjusting Transjakarta Bus Fares amid Rising Subsidy Burden

Jakarta, MINA — The Jakarta Provincial Government is conducting a comprehensive review of Transjakarta’s fare structure in response to the increasing operational subsidy burden, which currently exceeds Rp9,000 (USD 0.55) per passenger.

Governor Pramono Anung stated that the policy review aims to establish a sustainable fare model that maintains affordability for commuters while ensuring fiscal efficiency for the regional budget.

“We are finalizing the assessment to determine an appropriate fare adjustment that minimizes social impact and preserves service quality,” Pramono said.

Based on current data, the economic fare, the actual cost per passenger without subsidy, stands at approximately Rp13,000 (USD 0.80). With the current ticket price fixed at Rp3,500 (USD 0.22), the city government effectively subsidizes around Rp9,700 (USD 0.60) per trip. Pramono emphasized that this level of subsidy is financially unsustainable, particularly as the central government plans to reduce intergovernmental fiscal transfers, including the Revenue Sharing Fund (Dana Bagi Hasil/DBH) and other Transfer to Region (TKD) allocations for Jakarta.

The governor assured that the fare adjustment will adopt a targeted approach, maintaining zero-fare exemptions for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities to safeguard transport equity for vulnerable groups.

He also acknowledged input from the public, noting that most commuter feedback suggests a reasonable fare range between Rp5,000 and Rp7,000 (USD 0.30–0.45). “Public sentiment is a critical factor in the decision-making process. The final fare will reflect Jakarta residents’ economic capacity,” Pramono added.

Jakarta Transportation Agency Head Syafrin Liputo confirmed that his office regularly conducts fare recalibration and cost-benefit analysis to ensure policy decisions are supported by up-to-date operational data.

Since its establishment in 2004, Transjakarta Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has become an integral component of Jakarta’s urban mobility system, serving over 800,000 passengers daily. The government aims to enhance its integration with Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) networks to strengthen the city’s sustainable public transport ecosystem.[]

