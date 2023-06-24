Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Costs IDR 300,000

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has decided to set the price for the Jakarta – Bandung high-speed train at IDR 300,000 per person. Later, this price will apply after a free trial period of two months.

“Until October, this is still a free trial. Later after that the price will be Rp. 300 thousand,” said West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil at Djakarta Theatre on Saturday, as quoted from Republika.

Ridwan added, the government is prioritizing this free trial for people affected by their land because of the railroad.

“We are prioritizing according to the president’s directives, namely the people who are close to the track. Those who are affected by the land will be given access to try this fast train,” said Ridwan Kamil.

Ridwan also explained, later one time the train departure relationship could accommodate 600 people. Due to limited capacity, there will be a technical mechanism to register for people who want to try this train.

“Later there will be a technical mechanism that will be prepared by the government,” said Ridwan Kamil. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)