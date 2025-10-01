SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Italy Allegedly Attempts to Thwart Global Sumud Flotilla’s Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Illustration of Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) suspects the Italian Navy of attempting to undermine their humanitarian mission to Gaza, following information from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a navy frigate warship would issue a radio call to the flotilla’s vessels.

In a statement received by MINA on Wednesday, the GSF reported that the Italian warship offered flotilla participants the option to abandon their ships and return to shore before reaching the so-called “critical zone.” According to the GSF, this move is not a form of protection, but an act of sabotage against a peaceful humanitarian mission.

“This is an attempt to break the spirit and divide a peaceful humanitarian mission. If Italy were truly committed to protecting lives, they should be guaranteeing a safe passage for the volunteers to Gaza, not pressuring civilians to turn back,” the statement emphasized.

The GSF stressed that all flotilla participants fully understand the risks they face. They choose to continue sailing because, according to the GSF, it is more dangerous to remain silent amid the genocide, starvation, and collective punishment affecting the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Global Sumud Flotilla’s Ship ‘Alma’ Loses Contact; Fate of Volunteers Unknown

The statement also accused the Italian government of using its naval force merely to escort the flotilla up to the danger point, and then attempting to turn them back without success, while Israel continues its blockade, which is deemed illegal and inhumane.

“This flotilla will continue to sail. The Italian Navy will not thwart this mission. The Israeli blockade is illegal, this siege is a crime, and the world’s silence is intolerable,” the GSF declared.

The GSF is an international maritime mission carrying over 500 volunteers, including doctors, lawyers, parliamentarians, and human rights activists, with the aim of delivering medical and food aid to the besieged population of Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Warship Terrorizes Global Sumud Flotilla

