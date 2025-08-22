Italian Football Coaches Urges Israel’s Suspension from International Competitions

Rome, MINA – The Italian Football Coaches’ Association (AIAC) has urged Israel to be suspended from international football competitions in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

On Tuesday, AIAC sent an official letter to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, urging him to propose to UEFA and FIFA the temporary suspension of Israel’s participation in global football tournaments, Anadolu Agency reported.

AIAC President Renzo Ulivieri stressed that the move is not merely symbolic but a pressing moral choice.

“The values of humanity,which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” he said

The request comes ahead of the World Cup qualifying match between Italy and Israel, scheduled for September–October. AIAC underlined that the organization’s entire leadership fully supports the initiative.

Since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed, including thousands of women and children. Beyond casualties from military attacks, thousands more have died due to starvation caused by the prolonged blockade.

Israel continues to face mounting international criticism for violations of humanitarian law and systematic efforts to cripple civilian life in Gaza. Several governments, parliaments, and civil society organizations across Europe and beyond have urged sanctions and boycotts against Israel.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

