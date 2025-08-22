SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Italian Football Coaches Urges Israel’s Suspension from International Competitions

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 44 minutes ago

44 minutes ago

1 Views ㅤ

Fans of Italy before the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Israel and Italy at Bozsik Arena Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rome, MINA – The Italian Football Coaches’ Association (AIAC) has urged Israel to be suspended from international football competitions in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

On Tuesday, AIAC sent an official letter to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, urging him to propose to UEFA and FIFA the temporary suspension of Israel’s participation in global football tournaments, Anadolu Agency reported.

AIAC President Renzo Ulivieri stressed that the move is not merely symbolic but a pressing moral choice.

“The values of humanity,which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” he said

Also Read: Finland Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Occupation Plan and E1 Settlement Project

The request comes ahead of the World Cup qualifying match between Italy and Israel, scheduled for September–October. AIAC underlined that the organization’s entire leadership fully supports the initiative.

Since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed, including thousands of women and children. Beyond casualties from military attacks, thousands more have died due to starvation caused by the prolonged blockade.

Israel continues to face mounting international criticism for violations of humanitarian law and systematic efforts to cripple civilian life in Gaza. Several governments, parliaments, and civil society organizations across Europe and beyond have urged sanctions and boycotts against Israel.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Media Freedom Coalition Urges Israel to Grant Unfettered Access to Journalists in Gaza

Tagcalls for sanctions against Israel in sports FIGC Gabriele Gravina letter Gaza crisis international sports response humanitarian values in football Israel suspension from international football Italian Football Coaches Association AIAC Italy Israel World Cup qualifier 2025 Renzo Ulivieri AIAC statement solidarity with Gaza sports boycott UEFA FIFA Israel ban request

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Italian Football Coaches Urges Israel’s Suspension from International Competitions

  • 44 minutes ago
Load More
Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
America

US Imposes Sanctions on Four ICC Officials Over Netanyahu Arrest Warrants

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 12:34 WIB
Indonesia

Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

  • 19 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Expand Illegal Outposts in West Bank Amid Surge in Violence

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 08:12 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us