Italian Dockworkers Threaten Port Shutdown Over Gaza Flotilla Seizure

Rome, MINA – Civil groups, including dockworkers in Italy, have declared that they will shut down several ports if Israel intercepts or seizes the boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is attempting to break the blockade on Gaza.

According to Italy’s ANSA news agency on Tuesday, workers at the port of Genoa voiced their support for the flotilla, stating that “not even a nail will leave the port” if Israel halts the aid ships.

The announcement followed comments by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who warned that the flotilla’s boats would be seized and participants detained as terrorism suspects.

In solidarity, dockworkers at the port of Venice also released a statement confirming that they would shut down operations if the flotilla is intercepted.

On Sunday, about 20 vessels departed from Barcelona, Spain, as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, with another convoy leaving Genoa on Monday. The fleet is expected to join with ships from Tunisia on September 4 before proceeding toward Gaza in the coming days. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

