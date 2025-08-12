SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Italian Defense Minister: Israeli Government Has Lost Sanity and Humanity

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Rome, MINA – Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has accused Israel’s government of losing “sanity and humanity” in its military campaign in Gaza, saying the scale of civilian suffering shows it has gone far beyond legitimate self-defense.

In an interview with La Stampa on Monday, Crosetto said the situation in Gaza and the West Bank has crossed a dangerous threshold and urged measures to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider his policies.

“This is not a step against Israel, but a way to save its people from a government that has lost its sanity and humanity,” he said, stressing the need to distinguish between a government, its citizens, and their religion.

Crosetto also questioned why no European leaders have visited Gaza as they did Kyiv, noting that Israel’s “fundamentalist” stance leaves little room for dialogue. He argued that the justification of defending democracy against terrorism no longer applies, describing the campaign instead as a territorial conquest amid a humanitarian catastrophe.[]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

