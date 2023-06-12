Israel’s Sense of Impunity Encourages it to Annex West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Sunday that the sense of international impunity enjoyed by the occupying Israeli regime encourages it to persist in consolidating its occupation of the West Bank and imposing Israeli law there, Wafa reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the ongoing violations committed by the Israeli occupation army and the armed settler militias in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It said the ongoing attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers are aimed at serving one strategic goal, which is to accelerate the official Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank without an official announcement.

“The Ministry believes that the Israeli government continues to formalize the official annexation of the occupied West Bank, and takes all legal, structural, and field legislative measures to achieve this, in full view of the international community, and without fear of punishment, criticism or accountability,” the Ministry concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)