Israel’s Military Siege Still Continues in Jericho

Jericho, MINA – The ancient tourist city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank is still under a suffocating Israeli military siege for 16 consecutive days.

Military checkpoints have been set up by the Israeli occupation army at all main entrances to Jericho since April 22, blocking Palestinian traffic at all entrances to the city.

According to WAFA report on Sunday, the presence of the Israeli military checkpoints resulted in traffic jams and very long lines of vehicles.

This is also because the soldiers of the Zionist entity thoroughly checked the identity cards of drivers and passengers and their belongings.

Palestinians trying to leave the city or enter it and those wishing to travel abroad must go through Jericho, now having to wait for hours at military checkpoints set up on roads leading out of the city.

Jericho and the nearby Aqabat Jabr refugee camp have been the scene of repeated Israeli military attacks since early February, including a bloody army raid on the refugee camp on February 6 that killed five Palestinians.

According to an official Palestinian government report, Jericho’s tourism sector has suffered an estimated loss of 221 million shekels (about $60 million) since early February as a result of Israel’s arbitrary measures and restrictions on movement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)